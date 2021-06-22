Mayweather Promotions CEO Says “Money” Will Not Fight De La Hoya: “No Interest in Rematch”

De la Hoya and Mayweather / Imago7 and .

Leonard Ellerbe, the CEO of Mayweather Promotions, told The Jake Asman Show that Floyd Mayweather would never fight Oscar De La Hoya under any circumstances because he doesn’t want his boxing rival to “make a penny off him.” It is known that both former boxers have had a rivalry over the years with all kinds of grievances either through social networks or in some interviews.

There is no interest in doing it. Oscar De La Hoya is just trying to use Floyd’s name to create a buzz about whatever he is trying to do, and no one is really paying attention to him »Ellerbe sentenced.

“Mayweather has no interest in renewing his rivalry with De La Hoya, for the simple reason that he doesn’t want to help him fill his bank account”added the CEO of Mayweather Promotions.

De La Hoya is set to become the latest veteran boxer to return to the ring when he takes on former UFC fighter Vitor Belfort later this year. The idea of ​​Golden Boy after these commitments, would be a rematch of his battle of 2007, with ‘Money’, something that seems to cool off completely.

Mayweather and De La Hoya are considered by most, if not all, as the two best fighters of their generation. De La Hoya was the best pound-for-pound fighter in 1997 and 1998 and was the undisputed king of professional boxing on pay-per-view until he was eventually overshadowed by Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao.

