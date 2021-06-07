Mayweather plays, “has fun” and makes money with Logan Paul

Floyd Mayweather made it clear in the preview: “I retired from boxing, but I did not retire from entertainment or making money“. One of the greatest fighters in history does not hesitate to make cash when he can and this Sunday, in front of youtubers Logan Paul, he did it again. He calculates to get more than 100 million dollars (his opponent will be around 20) for a lawsuit His pristine record was not at stake, but the curiosity of seeing him face someone who was weighing almost 16 kilos at the weigh-in was clear.Everyone was glued to the TV or in his seat at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The option of the KO flew over, but Floyd (44 years old) behaved and did not want to make blood against a rival of 26 years and little experience in boxing. He went home without a scratch and with many bills. He had no need to risk and he didn’t. He complied and collected. For his part, Paul was bruised and with a ‘moral victory’ to endure eight rounds to Mayweather.

As it was an exhibition match (they agreed to eight rounds) nor there were neither judges nor official result. There could only be KO, but the possibility was never real once the bell rang. Mayweather just played. He threw the first two rounds. He didn’t trust Paul, who after pulling out a 25-shot flurry at the end of the first round began to break down. From the third round, Floyd was on top. Without ever pressing the accelerator, he was connecting hands. When the last three rounds remained, the end was clear: if the legend wanted it, it would end early. He did not want. There are no more readings. The exhibition concept was well engraved in Mayweather’s head and he was not over-the-top.

There were no judges, but the statistics speak for themselves. Paul threw 217 punches throughout the fight and landed 28. Meanwhile, Mayweather hit 43 of 107. No need to add more. A man against a boy, that was what was seen in the ring. On social media, fans attacked Floyd. They expected him to slaughter an amateur. He warned from the beginning that he was about the money, and did not want scares. Afterwards, he was kind: “It was better than I thought. We had fun. I am surprised by tonight. Nice job“, said the world champion in five divisions to the youtuber. Logan was clear also:”It is the happiest day of my life “. Everyone happy on the ring, those who were excited outside, no. Mayweather is like that. They nickname him Money and it is not by chance. He played, he had fun and he got paid.

