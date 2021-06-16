Mayweather-Paul did not achieve strong commercial impact on fans

PHOTO: Lynne Sladky AP

The exhibition show between boxing star Floyd Mayweather and social media star Logan Paul was an extraordinary sports business event. performed at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami in Florida.

Mayweather received 65 million dollars but the earnings turned out to be less than expected by around 100 million dollars while a statistic indicates that Mayweather hit Paul with about 43 hits so he could have won about USD 1.5 million for each hit. connected .

The ads on his pants alone generated close to $ 30 million and then the $ 10 million in the trade deal to hold the fight in addition to the $ 25 million from pay-for-event sales.

According to USA Today, only a million subscriptions were sold at $ 50, half of what was expected and it ranks 25th in the best events.

According to the British media The Sun, Logan Paul received 14 million dollars in total not bad to collect USD 500 thousand for 28 hits connected to Mayweather.