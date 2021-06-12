Mayweather offers $ 100,000 reward after home burglary

“One of my houses has been broken into in Las Vegas. Many bags and other belongings of substantial value have been taken. I am offering a reward of at least $ 100,000 for information leading to the return of those belongings”. Floyd Mayweather is back in the news for extra-sports issues after his controversial fight a few days ago against youtuber Logan Paul.

The American Boxer thus joins a considerable list of celebrities who have been victims of robberies in recent months, and has wanted to share it with his followers through social networks to see if there is luck and the criminals can be stopped.

“One’s home is a sanctuary, a place of peace, relaxation, and comfort. When someone violates that sanctuary, it is disturbing and hurtful. The level of disrespect and greed it takes for someone to do this is unfathomable. Thanks to anyone who comes forward with any information. God bless you”Is the text that completed the Instagram post.

We recall that Mayweather was harshly criticized for artificially lengthening his fight against Paul, whom he dominated at will during the eight rounds of the exhibition match.

The 50-0 professional boxer had no trouble overcoming height and weight handicaps and always sought to be at the correct distance.

Paul managed to deliver some heavy blows to Mayweather, but it was clearly impossible for him to beat an opponent considered one of the greatest fighters in boxing history.

The exhibition was scheduled for eight rounds of three minutes each and Mayweather and Paul wore 10-ounce gloves. There were also no judges or official reading of the winner.

The Florida State Boxing Commission did not make the fight official due to the great disparity in size and level of experience, although it provided Samuel Burgos as a referee.

The show, which will not be on the professional records of either fighter, was promoted by Mayweather Promotions.

Mayweather landed 43 total punches to Paul’s 27, according to Compubox.

Of those 43 Mayweather punches, 36 were power. Paul hit 21 power. Mayweather landed 17 to the body compared to a single Paul’s body shot.

Paul couldn’t weigh more than 190 pounds (86.1 kilos) for the fight and came in on Friday at 189.5 pounds (85.9 kilos). Mayweather weighed 155 pounds.

Logan Paul is 1.88 and Floyd Mayweather is only 1.76. In age, the difference is also wide, since Paul is 26 years old and Mayweather 44.