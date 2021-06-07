Mayweather made $ 30 million for his pants against Paul

Floyd Mayweather is the main protagonist of the day. His exhibition match against Logan Paul continues to generate great controversy on social media. Many blame him for not putting on a show he never really needed.. Whatever I did in the ring, a large sum of money was guaranteed.

As revealed by himself at a press conference, the advertising patches that he wore on his pants (six brands) during the fight brought him “30 million dollars”. The amount speaks perfectly of the interest generated by the American, who said before the fight that he expected to pocket about 100 million dollars. Once the show ended, several reports in the United States pointed out that this figure it could even be as high as 130 million.

Those record earnings, we must remember that against McGregor he collected 100 million dollars, are what led him to dispute that exhibition. The boxing legend was clear in the preview: “I retired from boxing, but I did not retire from entertainment or making money“, he pointed out. In addition, throughout the weekend dHe defined their confrontation as “robbing a bank legally.” Money is Money. It does nothing without a great economic benefit behind it.