Mayweather-Logan Paul on June 5?

For. Gabriel Lamb

There is high expectation for a possible exhibition fight between world sports star and former undefeated world champion in five categories, Floyd Mayweather Jr. (50-0, 27 KOs) and global video star Logan Paul for the 5 of June.

This event had already been scheduled for February 20, but then it was decided to postpone it and it would be broadcast on the Fanmio platform, but now it is known that the fight will be broadcast on Showtime through PPV.

During this week, Mayweather has been active in the networks and media commenting that the fight will take place and he mentioned the interested cities: Las Vegas, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Dallas and Miami.

It is reported that Paul should not exceed 190 pounds (86 kg) and Mayweather’s limit would be 160 pounds (72.5 kg).