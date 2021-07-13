Mayweather laughs again at McGregor after injury to Poirier

Conor McGregor’s loss from injury to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 still rages on. As the UFC continues to plan a fourth installment of the fight between the two, many voices criticize the Irish fighter and his drop in performance over the Octagon in his last bouts.

However, McGregor’s defeat has also served as well-known archenemies of the Irish fighter to laugh publicly at him again. One of those who has reacted with more notoriety has been the American boxer Floyd Mayweather, who already faced McGregor on a boxing ring defeating him by technical KO in the 10th round in August 2017.

Mayweather, who posted a $ 50,000 bet on Poirier’s victory on his Instagram account for which he pocketed $ 35,000 more than he bet, again taunted McGregor on his social networks. This time ‘Money ‘posted a montage of a photo of McGregor lying in an armchair … with his sprained left ankle. “He’s got it totally twisted! I like the way his shoes fit. Now, dance the stanky leg.”

For the moment there is no response from McGregor to this new provocation from Mayweather, who has seen one of his great enemies fall again while he continues to maintain his unbeaten record on a boxing ring with his mark of 50-0 (the last victory was achieved precisely over McGregor, while the fight against Logan Paul was classified as an exhibition). Along with Mayweather’s post, Greg La Rosa, one of the members of ‘The Money Team’ wrote the following comment. “Give ‘like’ him if you think that Floyd should fight Conor again ‘, with more than 11,000 reactions. We will see if this rematch takes place but everything indicates that a new fight against Dustin Poirier appears first on McGregor’s horizon.