Mayweather Jr. vs Logan Paul: there will be no jurors, but there will be KO’s



The fight will consist of eight rounds.

Photo: Cliff Hawkins / Getty Images

East Sunday June 6 the exhibition fight Come in Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Youtuber Logan Paul. We are in the stellar week, and all the details of the confrontation were revealed by the Florida Boxing Commission. The most interesting is that the combat will not have juries, and hence, there will be no official winner in case neither boxer is knocked out.

These are the rules of the fight between Mayweather Jr. and Paul:

There will be no juries. An official winner will not be named. Knockouts will be legal. It is at the referee’s discretion to stop the fight by KO. The fighters will not have a protective helmet. They will use 12-ounce gloves. The fight will consist of 8 rounds, each lasting 3 minutes.

Mayweather vs. Paul rules, per Florida commission: – Don’t judge

– No official winner read

– Legal knockouts

– KO up to ref discretion

– No headgear

– 12 oz. gloves

– Eight 3-minute rounds – Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) June 2, 2021

Since it is not a professional match, but an exhibition, Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s 50-0 will not be in play. Still, his reputation is. For his part, Logal Paul has nothing to lose, since in his only fight he was defeated by fellow Youtuber KSI.

The fight will take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.