The former undefeated world champion, the American boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr., will be the person to bear all the expenses of the funeral services that will be carried out in three cities of the country, including Houston, in honor of George Floyd, the man African American who passed away last Monday while in Minneapolis police custody.

The first funeral services will be given this Thursday in Minneapolis and then his body will be transferred to North Carolina, where he was native, so that next Tuesday, June 9, he will be buried in Houston, the city in which he grew up and lived until decided to move out.

“Here in Minneapolis there will be a memorial,” said Ben Crump, the family’s attorney, speaking Monday at a press conference in Minneapolis to report the findings of an independent autopsy. “On Saturday, there will be a memorial service in North Carolina, where he was born, and on Tuesday, June 9, the funeral, in Houston.”

Floyd, 46, who was black, died last week in Minneapolis after Officer Derek Chauvin, a white cop who participated in the arrest of the deceased, knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes.

Although the deceased told him he couldn’t breathe, Chauvin, who was fired Tuesday and charged on Friday with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, never removed his knee.

Floyd’s death sparked protests across the United States over the weekend, including Houston, where the body of the deceased is expected to be received with full honors by local authorities and later buried.

The representative of Mayweather Jr., Leonard Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions, was the one who confirmed through the ESPN television network the former world champion’s financial commitment to the Floyd family, with whom he has been in permanent contact.

“He will probably be mad at me for saying that, but yes, Mayweather is definitely paying for the funeral,” Ellerbe reported. “Floyd Mayweather Jr. has done this kind of thing for the past 20 years, but has never wanted to talk about his actions.”

Mayweather Jr. previously intervened to cover the funeral expenses of Hispanic former boxer Genaro Hernández, who died of cancer at age 45 in 2011.

The former undefeated world champion in five different categories won his first world title by defeating Hernandez in 1998 and they were always good friends.

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad

.