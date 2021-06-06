Mayweather Jr.-Paul show causes controversy among boxing purists

The show that the unbeaten former champion of the United States will star at dawn from Sunday to Monday Floyd Maywather Jr. and the YouTuber Logan paul It has raised a great controversy among sport purists, who reject the idea and describe this type of event as the death of boxing.

Their argument is that they consider that with this type of event only the image of that sport is damaged and that they only meet the expectations of both participants of obtaining large economic bags, without any type of sports contribution, in addition to deceiving the fans.

The show will take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens (Florida), the field of Miami dolphins of the National Football League (NFL).

Mayweather Jr., a 44-year-old retired boxer will step into the ring to face the popular 26-year-old YouTuber, which critics say is not an ideal representation of boxing but a buffoon, a product of the new “junk culture “that is consumed daily through social networks.

But the show will bring together two popular and entertaining personalities in the ring, who have millions of followers on social media, practically guaranteeing a financially successful pay-per-view.

It is clear that the show will have little boxing, because if Mayweather Jr. used only a minimum of his abilities, he could defeat Paul in less than one episode and even put his physical integrity in danger for the rest of his life.

The above means that it will be all a “hoax” and “farce” that the sports authorities of the state of Florida will allow, which also makes them directly responsible for the deception of fans and consumers who must be protected by law.

Mayweather Jr. He has a 50-0 record as a professional boxer, so it is no secret that both of them put on the show just for money, and that in just 24 minutes in the ring they will win millions of dollars, since the pseudo-combat purse will be about 50 million. Another section that will also be full of obscurantism and that will be not very transparent and in which the authorities would have to intervene.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. He is the best-selling and most polarizing boxer of this generation. Logan paul and his younger brother, also a boxer Jake paul, attract a new massive audience of Gen Z viewers and social media viewers due to their large following.

Both sides attract attention and that is all the promoters need to mount the event, even if they use the name of boxing knowing that the damage they do to the image of the sport is irreparable.