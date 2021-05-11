“Mayweather is going to hit Logan Paul really bad.”

Mike Tyson got into the preview of what will be a fight that promises to break audience records. Youtuber Logan Paul will face the retired Floyd Mayweather, on June 6 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, and Tyson was blunt on his prognosis.

The preview is lived with great tension. Photo: AFP.

It all started as a joke: the influencer Logan Paul, who accumulates more than 23 million followers on YouTube and 20 million on Instagram, challenged the then retired Floyd Mayweather, who did not hesitate and accepted the fight. In the last few days, the preview got very spicy.

Mike Tyson’s keeping it all the way real when asked how Jake Paul would fare against Floyd Mayweather if they ever step in the ring. https://t.co/5rImS51BZh – TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) May 8, 2021

Multi-Champion Mike Tyson he was asked about his opinion on who would be victorious, and without hesitation, he sentenced: “Neither of them will have a chance to land good shots.. Anyone with knockout power has a chance to win a fight, even if they have time out of the ring. “When asked if the influencer had any slim chance of winning the fight, he was blunt: “No, Floyd is going to beat him in a very ugly way.”. Despite his prediction, Tyson said that He would never fight the Paul brothers, because he really likes them.

In recent days the idea circulated that Logan’s brother Jake Paul could face Mayweather the same night of June 6 in the run-up to his brother’s fight. However this idea was denied, although Mayweather’s environment assures that he could do it without problems.

“All for a cap” Logan alluding to his brother’s fight. Photo: @LoganPaul

Jake was at the center of the controversy a few days ago because you took the cap off Mayweather at one of the fight’s promotional events, which caused a great tumult in the vicinity of the Hard Rock Stadium.

The Paul brothers, who make videos on various topics, have dedicated themselves in recent years to coaching the sport, although they never fought for a title. In this case, The fight will have an exhibition character, although, judging by the previous one, it will not be friendly.

Come back from retirement



With this fight, Mayweather will return from retirement that has kept him out of the ring almost four years ago. The last fight of “Money” was the August 26, 2017, when he beat Irishman Conor McGregor by technical knockout.

Floyd’s last presentation. Photo: USA TODAY.

