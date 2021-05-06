Mayweather goes crazy against Jake Paul and they end up beaten

With the hallmark of the house, the delay in the schedule, Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul they met at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, a place where they will meet again in a month to play an exhibition match. The Youtuber arrived by helicopter 45 minutes late. Floyd did it later. You cannot teach the teacher. Outside of the foreseeable delay, the event proceeded normally at the beginning and was complicated at the end. Without the possibility of a public on the spot, they wanted to make it viral and it got out of hand.

First Floyd and Logan met on a platform on the stadium lawn. “I am a real boxer, I am the real business and I have been in the ring with great fighters. On June 6, Logan and I are ready to entertain the fans. “Money pointed out. Later, the tone was raised and Mayweather came to assure that “could with Logan and his brother Jake in the same night“. Logan Paul, following the character he has mounted, got into personal terrain and from there things did not happen. It seemed.

The Youtuber was the first to go through the media and then it was Floyd’s turn, who did it in a very relaxed way. The two protagonists offered the event on Instagram and from the ex-boxer’s account it was possible to remember what will be remembered. While Floyd was doing the last interviews, Jake Paul appeared (He has a 3-0 record as a professional boxer, although no bout has been against a real fighter.) The two faced each other, exchanged challenges and insults and Paul stole the cap from ‘Money’. Floyd did not hesitate and went after him. They hooked up and security had trouble separating them amid the camera hubbub that formed.

It all ended with Floyd leaving without a cap and very angry among the incredulity of the journalists present there. The show was put together, as expected, but perhaps no one expected it to get out of hand. Little was said about the combat. The questions about the rules were not cleared, but the expectation increased. Little boxing, much business. Money in action.