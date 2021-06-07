Mayweather: “Go back to professional boxing? Of course not.”

Floyd Mayweather attended the media present at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami after playing his exhibition match against Logan Paul. The 44-year-old American spoke clearly on all matters. Social networks were an outcry because it was thought that he would seek the KO and the fighter decided not to risk. “I could have squeezed more, but he was struggling to survive“, he pointed.

As for the motives for this lawsuit, Money acknowledged that it was all about money. “When the money comes in we’ll see who the real winner is. I’ll be the one to enter the Hall of Fame. I have nothing to prove. It is not just about money. Your kids can’t eat from the legacy … my pants patches made me $ 30 million (He estimated to win about 100 from the lawsuit). So who is really the smartest in boxing? When it comes to ‘legalized bank robbery’ I’m the best“, he claimed.

On the other hand, Mayweather was questioned about his future. The route of exhibition matches has been exploding a lot in recent months, but he is not sure that it will continue to do so. “Probably not”. What he did make clearer was a possible return to professional boxing: “Of course not.” he snapped without hesitation. In addition, he also took the opportunity to criticize one of his former rivals, Manny Pacquiao. The American said that “it is sad” that he has to keep fighting. And finally, revealed that his financial health is good and that he made this exhibition “because he wanted to.”