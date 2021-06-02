Mayweather gives a message to Spence Jr: “Pacquiao is still very dangerous”

Two of the most successful boxers of the last 15 years will get back in the ring, not to face each other this time, but to compete and put on a good show for the fans. Manny pacquiao will face Errol Spence Jr. next August 21 and Mayweather left a warning in the air.

For ‘Money’, the Filipino was his best adversary of his career when he faced him in 2015 and that dangerousness of Pac-Man reminded the American boxer Spence Jr. “Pacquiao is still very dangerous,” he told BoxingNews24. He is also preparing to face youtuber Logan Paul and win a new fortune in another exhibition.

‘The Truth’ has an undefeated record of 27 wins without losses and is coming off defeating Danny Garcia on December 5, 2020 at AT&T Stadium, Texas. He retained the WBC and IBF welterweight world titles after overcoming an accident that nearly cost him his life.

Pacquiao will arrive at the difficult moment after being without competing for the last two years and he is 42 years old. His last fight took place on July 20, 2019 against Keith Thurman, by split decision, at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. His record is 62 wins, 7 losses and 2 draws.

Manny Pacquiao is already giving training hard 🥊 because on August 21 he will face Errol Spence pic.twitter.com/GTtT4uGNw0 – ESPN KnockOut (@ESPNKnockOut) June 1, 2021

Teofimo López also warned Spence Jr.

The American boxer of Honduran descent also stated in BoxingNews24 that the Filipino keeps his dangerousness and could exploit it on the night of August 21.

“Anything can happen, and Pacquiao has had a long break as well. I like both contenders in that fight, so may the best one win. Manny is very experienced and can overcome anything. The key will be who has the correct plan, ”said López.

