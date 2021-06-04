Mayweather gets her mouth out for a walk ahead of her Sunday display

Floyd mayweather jr returns to the ring this Sunday, although in quotes. He will play an exhibition before the youtuber Logan paul to eight rounds, with a crazy weight difference and, except KO, no final winner announced.

Like it or not, the ring that will attract the most attention this weekend will be the one installed at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami (United States).

Prior to the evening, the one from Grand Rapids had time to whip up some of the teammates with whom he shared boxing days, two of them very topical. On the one hand, Canelo Alvarez for being on the verge of unifying super middleweight and being today’s best fighter, and Manny pacquiao for meeting Errol Spence, the best in the welterweight division, for August.

About Canelo, Mayweather has said that “I didn’t even see his match against Billy Joe Saunders. Real boxers don’t fight on apps (DAZN), they fight on Showtime.

About Pacquiao, he commented that “I support Errol Spence 100%, and I want him to win. In fact, I’m going to call you to give you some advice. Pacquiao needs to fight, I don’t. I’ve reached a point where I don’t have to box anymore. Quite curious statements, given the event that the American has on Sunday.

For his part, Paul made the following statements:

I feel like everyone will say, Where were you when Logan Paul beat Floyd Mayweather? You don’t want to miss that moment. You have to see us. On Sunday June 6, this will be the biggest surprise in the history of sport. I think Mayweather will quit in the sixth round.