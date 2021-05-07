Mayweather gets beaten up by the Paul brothers in a photoshoot!

Floyd mayweather Y Logan paul will be measured in an exhibition match next June 6th. A month before their fight, the boxing star and the youtuber had a first photo session and a press conference to promote the fight on Thursday.

It was not a peaceful day, since both showed their differences at the beginning. Logan Paul was accompanied by his brother Jake and the protagonists showed a lot of tension at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Mayweather went after both of them to unleash several punches in a fight. in which the security guards had to intervene. The boxer was separated from the Paul brothers and accused them of disrespecting him, a situation that, according to him, provoked his reaction.

Mayweather may have been referring to a few words from Logan paul during the act. “After this fight I don’t want anyone to tell me that something is impossible. I represent the kids who have believed in their possibilities and who have seen how they lead to success, “he said.

Logan paul He will live in this appointment his second professional fight, after losing against youtuber KSI in November 2019. Mayweather He achieved his 50th victory in 2017 after defeating Conor McGregor.