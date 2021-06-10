Mayweather earned $ 25 million from advertising his pants

Floyd mayweather it is a machine to generate money every time you step on a ring. Due to its exhibition with the youtuber Logan Paul, it is estimated that one of the largest bags of the year will enter, to which other income will have to be added.

According to Mayweather himself, thirty million dollars (about twenty-five million euros), is the figure he received from the sponsorships he wore in the shorts he used on Sunday.

“Money” has been sponsored by several companies related to the world of cryptocurrencies. Other sponsors were clothing brands or CBD (cannabidiol) gum.