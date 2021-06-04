Mayweather does not climb into the ring with Margaritos

Anuel Y Mayweather They can easily be the two most crazy characters in reggaeton and boxing, respectively. And if they are, it is because they can, because they are among the best in history at their thing. Hence Anuel’s reference to Mayweather on the subject Until god says, comparing himself with the athlete.
Mayweather is not going to climb into the ring with Margarito
Anuel
Basically, the Puerto Rican makes it clear that being the best, he will not fight or pay attention to criticism from lower-level artists, such as the boxer. Antonio Margarito for Mayweather. The line is very clear and, at the time of publication, Anuel did not know that the 50-0 man would get into the ring with a youtuber.
Obviously, Mayweather is not stupid and knows how to run the business like the best. As the best youtuber, a generation far from yours (the difference between the two is eighteen years). He showed it at the pre-fight press conference a month ago, showing himself extremely comfortable in the subsequent show..
His pristine record will not be altered after this fight, as it will be on display. This same week the special rules that it will have were known. A paripe with little sporting interest other than curiosity but very economical. Anuel, in another collaboration with Bad bunny, It sucks to be me, already spoke of Floyd in a rhyme with the same meaning as this song. “They want me, flow Mayweather in Las Vegas – and you are the tough ones until AA comes to you. “Anuel and Mayweather, two characters who, in addition to being great, make their business more fun.
