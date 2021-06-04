Mayweather does not climb into the ring with Margaritos

Anuel Y Mayweather They can easily be the two most crazy characters in reggaeton and boxing, respectively. And if they are, it is because they can, because they are among the best in history at their thing. Hence Anuel’s reference to Mayweather on the subject Until god says, comparing himself with the athlete.

Mayweather is not going to climb into the ring with Margarito

Anuel

Basically, the Puerto Rican makes it clear that being the best, he will not fight or pay attention to criticism from lower-level artists, such as the boxer. Antonio Margarito for Mayweather. The line is very clear and, at the time of publication, Anuel did not know that the 50-0 man would get into the ring with a youtuber.

Obviously, Mayweather is not stupid and knows how to run the business like the best. As the best youtuber, a generation far from yours (the difference between the two is eighteen years). He showed it at the pre-fight press conference a month ago, showing himself extremely comfortable in the subsequent show..

His pristine record will not be altered after this fight, as it will be on display. This same week the special rules that it will have were known. A paripe with little sporting interest other than curiosity but very economical. Anuel, in another collaboration with Bad bunny, It sucks to be me, already spoke of Floyd in a rhyme with the same meaning as this song. “They want me, flow Mayweather in Las Vegas – and you are the tough ones until AA comes to you. “Anuel and Mayweather, two characters who, in addition to being great, make their business more fun.

The dressing room playlist

Kemba Walker – Eladio Carrión ft. Bad bunny

Faith – Sech

MIB – Myke Towers

It is cabrón ser yo – Bad Bunny ft. Anuel

Ronca freestyle – Bad Bunny

BAD BUNNY X LEBRON JAMES SPECIAL

Soccer and rumba – Anuel ft. Enrique Iglesias

I knew – Rauw Alejandro

That’s how I am – Anuel ft. Bad bunny

Necessary evil – Cauty ft. Lenny Tavarez

Intense perreo – Ankhal, Farruko, Guaynaa & Kevvo y Gan-Ga Remix – Bryant Myers ft. Anuel

My bed – Karol G

Narcos – Anuel

Pinky ring remix – Miky Woodz, J Balvin, Myke Towers and Jhay Cortez

I don’t give a damn – Bad Bunny

2020 – Kevvo

She understood – Yandel ft. Arcangel and Farruko

Lalu – Omy de Oro

Uniform – The Academy

6 rings – Bad Bunny

You don’t put goat – Bad Bunny

The Difficult – Bad Bunny

The Bad – Sech

Bésame – Daddy Yankee, Zion & Lennox

Fulete – Anuel

Strawberry kiwi – Rauw Alejandro

<3 - Bad Bunny

Medusa – Jhay Cortez ft. Anuel and J Balvin

I didn’t put him down – Miky Woodz

Caro – Bad Bunny

I dress like this – Bad Bunny

From the heart – Bad Bunny

Se Nota – Juhn, Miky Woodz, Bryant Myers and Lary Over

Perfect – Anuel and Ozuna

Pro – Álvaro Diaz

P FKN R – Bad Bunny ft. Arcangel and Kendo Kaponi

Military – Bryant Myers ft. Chen, Farruko, El Alfa, Juliito and Omy de Oro

8/25 – Bad Bunny

Loyal – PARTYNEXTDOOR ft. Bad Bunny and Drake

Ma ‘G – J Balvin

I’m a bandit – Ovi ft. Miky woodz

I got used to it – Arcangel ft. Bad bunny

Go hard – Álvaro Díaz ft. Miky Woodz and Lyanno

Lowkey – Bryant Myers

She’s my bitch – Duki ft. Pekeño 77, Mesita, Franux BB and 44 Kid

Franchise Player – Myke Towers

Los Bo – Jhay Cortez ft. Myke Towers

Actúa – Yandel ft. Kevvo and Ñengo Flow

The Child – Lunay

Until God Says – Anuel ft. Bad bunny

