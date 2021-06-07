Mayweather couldn’t knock youtuber Logan Paul out

More than just the media show was expected in the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Floyd Mayweather and his magic despite his 44 years against Logan Paul and the push of his 23 million followers. How did the fight end? Without a winner, since he was only stopped by KO. As there was no knockdown hand, they passed the eight rounds and the two left whole, full of millions. Much noise and little boxing.

They spoke in the preview, they met in videos that traveled the world, they challenged each other that the rival was going to end up knocked out … And that was it. Mayweather and Paul met in Miami and there was no winner. Since it was not an official fight, It did not have judges, so the only way to win was by knocking out the opponent. At times, the occasional hand of Floyd deluded that quality beats the will. But not.

Here, the fight:

The first two rounds, with Logan more physically whole, were more attractive. There the two threw and Floyd showed that the waist to avoid blows is intact. From the third, the former world champion began to be tougher with his blows, but none of them threw the youtuber.

The quality that Mayweather possesses is not in dispute. But he couldn’t handle the sloppiness of an influencer who wants to be a boxer.. “I came to have fun,” Floyd blurted out. “Let no one tell me that something is impossible. I just fought one of the best fighters of all time. Floyd is an honor to fight with you,” Paul replied.

The truth is that Mayweather still does not know what it is to lose: to the record of 50 wins and 27 knockouts, he can add an exhibition without defeat. Logan, who had two losses, now finished whole.

THIS WERE THE RULES

He fights in eight rounds of three minutes each and with special 12-ounce gloves (usually 8-ounce are used in boxing and 4-ounce in MMA) that cushion the blows a bit. Without head.

MILLION BAGS

Unofficial estimates indicate that Floyd Mayweather would take a total of $ 100 million for the event while Logan Paul would pocket 20 clubs for his personal coffers.

BACKGROUND

Mayweather will return to the ring for the third time after his retirement. His last fight was on August 26, 2017 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, when he defeated Irishman Conor McGregor by TKO in the 10th round of a match scheduled for 12.

Logan Paul is 26 years old, 1.88 meters tall and has only two boxing backgrounds: both fights were against fellow YouTuber Olajide William Olatunji, but neither did he do well. In the first he fell by split decision while the second ended in a draw. Therefore, his record in the sport of fists is 0-1-1.

PRIOR STATEMENTS



“I live for Floyd Mayweather and I choose what I want to do. If I want to go out and have fun and win 50, 60, 70 or 100 million dollars, let me do it,” Floyd said in response to criticism for the fight. “I am not going to bother anyone. I do not go out to steal or kill. I do what I want,” he added.

The former professional boxer saw no reasons why he shouldn’t grab this fight and explained: “It’s going to be fun. It’s what I do. There is a difference between being a YouTube fighter and an elite fighter. I’m a fighter and I don’t care. for nothing. I have been a professional for 25 years, I have fought against the best and I have seen all the styles, and always I was in the top “.

Instead, Logan Paul said that he will go for everything: “I think I have to knock him out.” He continued: “I did not choose boxing; boxing chose me. I was challenged to box and I responded to that challenge. I fell in love with the sport perfectly. . To tell the truth, boxing is easier on the body than MMA. I have bad knees and now I am old, I am getting old. My upper body is strong and I have dense bones. My strength is in the upper part of me Body”.

