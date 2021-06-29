Mayweather closes the doors to Gervonta Davis fighting boxers from other promoters

Floyd mayweather was exultant with the victory of Gervonta davis about Mario Barrios, but left bad news for fans.

On Davis’ upcoming fight, Mayweather said: “Your team will take care of that. Our thing is this, we work smarter, not harder. So we keep everything at home ».

The American legend ruled out that Davis will face other rivals that do not belong to Premier Boxing Champions. “We are not going to go and make another company great. We have enough in the super light, light and super featherweight. We will continue to fight the boxers we have to fight against »he declared.

In this way, Ryan Garcia, Teofimo Lopez, Vasyl Lomachenko or Josh taylor They are ruled out as possible rivals for Davis, since they work with other promoters.

The position taken by Mayweather hurts the fans, who will not be able to enjoy the most coveted duels for reasons of corporate policy, also going to the detriment of his own fighter. Let’s hope you reconsider your position.