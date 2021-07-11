Mayweather bet on Poirier and takes $ 35,000

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is a very wealthy man and can afford to do things like bet a huge sum on some sporting result. The American fighter was blindly confident in Poirier’s victory against McGregor at UFC 264 and the play went very well.

Floyd posted on his Instagram account the bet ticket: $ 50,000 that Poirier won for a profit of 35,000. The latter beat McGregor thanks to a fractured tibia that knocked out the Irishman and Mayweather went through the box. “Thanks for getting me the money,” he thanked Poirier in the message accompanying the post.