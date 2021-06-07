Mayweather and Logan Paul went the distance in a match to forget

Photos: Amanda Wescott / Showtime

The great Floyd “Money” Mayweather and the sensation of social media Logan “The Maverick” Paul They went the distance in their eight-round exhibition fight last night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

“He was strong, tough and better than I thought”Mayweather has said. “It is an honor to share the ring with Floyd”said Paul.

Mayweather controlled Paul for the first two rounds and began hitting in the third. After that, Mayweather stalked and punished Paul, who showed a good fit and survived all eight rounds. The audience booed at the end.

In boxing matches, the former world champion Badou jack (24-3-3, 14 KO) won by TKO in the fourth round against the undefeated Dervin Hill (15-1, 13 KO) in their light heavyweight matchup.

In the fourth, Jack landed a straight right hand that put Colina on the mat. Colina fought valiantly to stay in the fight, but a combination to the body dropped Colina a second time and a forehand counter dropped Colina for the third and final time when the referee stopped the fight at 2’57 ”into the round.

In another match, the veteran Luis Arias (19-2-1, 9 KO) posted a split decision win over former unified super welterweight champion “Swift” Jarrett Hurd (24-2, 16 KO) after ten rounds of action.

“I’m not sure what went wrong tonight.”Hurd says. “I think I won the fight. I had a fall. I could make hundreds of excuses, but it was not a great performance.