Mayweather and Logan Paul follow through on their exhibition match

The former undefeated champion, the American Floyd Mayweather did not want to work hard, but only to let the boxing exhibition show when he faced YouTuber Logan Paul, conclude in the eight rounds to which he was agreed.

The event took place in the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens (Florida).

Mayweather didn’t want to defeat Paul, but unsurprisingly he dominated Paul for all eight episodes.

The 50-0 pro boxer had no trouble overcoming height and weight handicaps and always sought to be at the correct distance.

Paul landed some heavy punches on Mayweather, but it was clearly impossible for him to beat whoever was ranked among the best in boxing.

The exhibition was scheduled for eight three-minute episodes. Mayweather and Paul wore 10-ounce gloves. There were no judges or official reading of the winner.

The Florida State Boxing Commission did not sanction the fight, due to the great disparity in size and level of experience, although it provided Samuel Burgos as a referee.

The show, which will not feature on either of the professional records, was promoted by Mayweather Promotions.

Mayweather landed 43 total punches to Paul’s 27, according to Compubox.

Of those 43 Mayweather punches, 36 were power. Paul hit 21 power. Mayweather landed 17 to the body compared to a single Paul’s body shot.

Paul couldn’t weigh more than 190 pounds for the fight and came in on Friday at 189.5 pounds. Mayweather weighed 155 pounds.

Paul is 6.2 feet and Mayweather is only 5.8 feet. Paul is 26, while Mayweather is 44.

Mayweather had told TMZ that his earnings for this show would be between $ 50 million to $ 100 million (between $ 41 million and $ 82 million), depending on revenue through the “pay per view” system.

It is speculated that Paul would have earned two million dollars (1.64 million euros).

Boxing purists argue whether these types of events are damaging the sport, since in an official fight it would be impossible for the boxing commissions to allow a fight of a former world champion against a fighter who scores 0-1.

But the promoters of the exhibition are envisioning setting up another between Mayweather and Paul’s brother, Jake Logan, should he defeat former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodleym on August 28.

In the same statements to TMZ, Mayweather said, “For me, it’s a win-win situation, but I’m in a no-win situation because if I knock him out quick in the first round, they’re going to say, ‘Ah, this was no use. the sorrow'”.

He added that Jake Paul is “probably” his next fight.

Mayweather faced former UFC champion Conor McGregor in 2017, a display that also drew heavy criticism.