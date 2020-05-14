Your browser does not support iframes.

Mayrín Villanueva she had a nice gesture towards her husband’s children Eduardo Santamarina and showed the great relationship they have as a family.

The actress, who looks radiant at 49, shared a series of photographs that show her great affection for Jose Eduardo and Roberto Miguel, the 19-year-old twins who are identical to their dad and were the result of Santamarina’s past marriage to the actress Itatí Cantoral.

Through her Instagram account, and on the occasion of Mother’s Day, Villanueva shared a collage of different special moments that she has lived during her facet as a mother, and included the children of her partner.

“Happy Mothers Day,” he wrote alongside the publication. Mayrín made a clear nod to the relationship he has with the twins as his stepmother, and chose the most special images with the young people, who find their mother serving isolation in quarantine.

In the photos you can see the Cantoral twins posing with both Mayrín and the actress’s children, Julia, Romina and Sebastian, the last two are the result of his past relationship with the actor Jorge Poza, and with those who also have a great relationship.

It was in January of this year that Mayrín spoke about the past relationship of Itatí Cantoral and Eduardo Santamarina.

“I only have two wonderful children from that love story who are Roberto and Eduardo, and Itatí is a charming woman with us, so the only thing I can say is that she is a great woman, a great lady and I have no more words than always something good about them ”, were the statements of the actress for the journalist Eden Dorantes.

After Villanueva’s statements, Cantoral expressed to various media the affection and respect that both have.

“Mayrin is beautiful, and we love Julia, kisses to Julia! She is also very beautiful, “said the famous woman, making her position clear regarding her ex’s marriage.” I think Eduardo found a great wife, “he added.

Roberto Miguel and José Eduardo came to Mayrín’s life when they were very young, so they have had the opportunity to grow into a great family in which love is the same for everyone.

Even the relationship that the twins have with their father’s new wife is recognized by her mother, who tends to make public her gratitude for Villanueva’s support.

“His dad has a beautiful family. I am very grateful to Mayrín because she is a beautiful, affectionate and understanding second mother with my children Eduardo and Roberto, ”Itatí declared in 2017 to the“ Suelta la Sopa ”program.

“And I appreciate it being a good guide for them. I think Eduardo could not have chosen a better wife than her, ”he sentenced.

