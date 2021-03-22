Mayra Rosales, her transformation is an example to the world

Mayra Rosales, a 34-year-old Mexican woman living in Texas, USA, was considered the most obese woman in the world until about 10 years ago. Mayra weighed around 470 kilos, which prevented her from getting out of bed.

Mayra’s little activity was increasingly damaging her freshness and self-esteem. She even felt guilty for the murder of her nephew, believing she had crushed him. Mayra’s story was so delicate that a television captivity made a documentary about her life.

In 2005 Mayra took a life-changing daring and underwent stomach bypass surgery that brought a little life back to her day-to-day life.



A single operation was not enough to make Mayra leave her morbidly obese status, she had to take control of her life and undergo testing routines and eating plans.

After his training he achieved great results.

He achieved a very healthy and beautiful figure.

With 11 subsequent surgeries and a lot of willpower, Mayra has managed to descend around 370 kilos, leaving those days of suffering before.

Today Mayra weighs 96 kilos and her life has completely changed; She works helping other people with morbid obesity, she has a partner, she eats better, she does many more activities a day and most importantly, she is no longer bedridden.

Share your great example to motivate others. What do you think of his great transformation?

Maya is completely effective with the sex of her life and asks to share her example to encourage change in others.

A little warning

The entry Mayra Rosales, her transformation is an example for the world was first published in Because it didn’t occur to me.