Mayra Cardi announced the separation of Arthur Aguiar in a video on the web this Sunday (3). The two married in 2017 and are parents of Sophia, 1 year old. ‘Things don’t end, things change. Our love will continue to be love, but it has been transformed into something different. I love you forever regardless of how words can name love is a category! ‘, Said the businesswoman

Mayra Cardi and Arthur Aguiar are no longer together! The life coach announced the separation of the actor in a post on the web this Sunday (3). “I love you forever, but different. Things don’t end, things change. Our love will continue to be love, but it has been transformed into something different. I love you forever regardless of how words can name love in a category!”, said the businesswoman. At the beginning of the year, Mayra dismissed the rumor of a crisis in the marriage after outburst on social networks.

Mayra Cardi cries when announcing actor separation

Mayra also published a 15-minute video. “Thank you for being part of who I am, turning me into better versions of me and us. Arthur, I will always love you”, she said, emotionally. The ex-BBB and the musician married in 2017 and are parents of little Sophia, who turned 1 last October. Mayra received the support of celebrities, like Simone. “In the end God explains everything,” said Simaria’s sister. “My friend, I admire you so much! How much strength and wisdom! God knows all things! May you be happy whether you are together or apart! Count on me always. I love you,” said youtuber Tata Estaniecki.

Businesswoman highlights chemistry with Arthur Aguiar

Mayra recalled the beginning of her relationship with Arthur, with whom she was often seen at events. “Arthur and I will always be friends and parents of Sophia, but we are no longer man and woman. We fell in love very quickly. It was very intense, wonderful. Our chemistry is indisputable. I don’t think I ever had a person with whom I got along so well. Our body is made of chemistry, chemical. My skin matches his skin, my body matches his body. But there are other things besides passion and chemistry, which is the companionship that, for me, always it was the most important thing. And I’m here in this world to be happy and to make you happy “, he commented.

Life coach shows tattoo done for the singer

Mayra also spoke about the tattoo dedicated to the artist. “When I married Arthur, I wrote here [na costela] ‘Arthur Aguiar’. He will stay here, and the next one will have to get used to it, because he is the father of my daughter, the great love of my life, and it will be forever, just as my ex-husband is also. No one is better or worse, neither more important nor less. Of course, what I am experiencing now is what I am feeling now, and it is worth it. And when I experience something in the future, it is what I will experience, and it will be worth it. This is important, do not discard people “, he stressed.

(By Patrícia Dias)

See too:

Maiara films Fernando cooking in his underwear and melts: ‘Beautiful thing like that’