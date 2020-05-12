Separated from Arthur Aguiar, Mayra Cardi denied that daily living with the actor in quarantine due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus was the main reason for the end of the marriage. ‘It wasn’t the quarantine that made us separate. It was not coexistence. It happened to be in quarantine, but the intensity of our coexistence didn’t change at all ‘, guaranteed the businesswoman

Mayra Cardi returned to talk about the end of the marriage with Arthur Aguiar on social networks this Tuesday (12). In conversation with the followers, the life coach denied that daily living in quarantine due to the coronavirus was the main reason for the separation. “It was already a decision I had been thinking about since I got pregnant, since I was eight months pregnant. But it is a marriage where you have a child, a family and dreams. You don’t give up on someone without trying too hard. Obviously I tried hard. all my files and my strengths. I tried as far as I could. Sofia is almost 2 years old “, she said.

Mayra Cardi clarifies separation of Arthur Aguiar

According to Mayra, the couple stayed together practically every day. “It turned out that in the middle of the quarantine I made this decision, which has nothing to do with the quarantine because we always spent a lot of time together. Arthur no longer works in soap operas, I think he is two and a half years old. That is, he was already at home all day. We were at home all day because I work at home. I manage all my businesses and have my trips, one or the other, but very little. That is, it was not the quarantine that made us separate. It wasn’t coexistence. It happened to be in quarantine, but the intensity of our coexistence didn’t change at all, “he said.

Businesswoman considering moving after 2 kidnapping attempts

Mayra then talked about her willingness to move from Rio de Janeiro, where she was the victim of an assault with her family. “We already wanted to change before thinking about separating. We already wanted to move from Rio because we have already suffered two kidnapping attempts. I don’t end up going anywhere with Sofia. I feel very trapped. I feel like Rapunzel here. We the change was marked, until it came to quarantine “, explained the businesswoman on Instagram.

‘Crazy to live life the way I like it’, says life coach

Mayra also detailed how she wants the new phase of her life. “I really want to change. New life, really. New house, with everything I have the right to. Vegetable garden. I want to live in a house that has grass. I like grass, I like to step on the ground, have a picnic. I like to plant my garden. just like I had in my California. I want my life. I’m dying to live my life the way I like it, simple. Foot on the ground, sand, animal, lake … I love it “, handed over the ex-BBB, who is also a mother Lucas, fruit of a previous relationship.

