San Diego will use nearly $ 270 million in federal and state aid money COVID-19 to reverse proposed budget cuts to recreation programs, triple funding for aid to small businesses, and preserve the emergency reserve fund of the city.

City officials expressed skepticism last month about using aid money to close the budget gap, but said Tuesday that federal officials in subsequent discussions have relaxed spending that is eligible.

The city’s revised budget released Tuesday still includes proposed cuts because the pandemic will cost the city an estimated $ 370 million in tax revenue, mainly from the drastic reduction in tourism and consumer spending.

But the grant money will reverse the cut plans of 16 code enforcement officers and the cancellation of a plan to close the Mountain View / Beckwourth library branch in southeast San Diego.

The reviews also include reversing the proposed hour cuts at city recreation centers and municipal swimming pools, which had been slated for cuts of about 25 percent.

Bulletin

Receive the latest news in Spanish Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Subscribe to our newsletter

disclaimerText San Diego Union-Tribune in Spanish.

All of the changes are among the revisions announced Tuesday to Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s proposed budget for the new fiscal year, which begins July 1. The City Council is slated to adopt a final budget on June 9.

The revised budget does not restore hour cuts in the 36 branches of the city library, which would continue to close every Sunday and Monday.

Funding for the arts would also be cut in half, to $ 5.6 million, and the Mayor is moving forward with proposed cuts for tree trimming, graffiti eradication, and cleaning clogged drainage channels to prevent flooding. .

The mayor also proposes to increase the small business aid fund from $ 6.1 to $ 18.9 million, with $ 12.8 million in new grants and loans for eligible applicants. City officials said they could ease requirements for the new money to include home operations and other businesses that were previously ineligible.

Faulconer’s plan to restore some services and add new expenses comes despite projected tax revenue plummeting another $ 120 million since the mayor’s initial budget proposal was released in April.

City officials say the $ 250 million increase in lost revenue to more than $ 370 million is due to major events like Comic-Con being canceled after the initial budget was released, and because the The economic effect of the pandemic has been more profound than initially anticipated.

Revenue has fallen sharply from sales tax, hotel tax, gasoline tax, parking fines, parking meters, and other sources, as many businesses have closed and weak consumer confidence has reduced spending. .

The increase to $ 370 million in lost revenue had raised concerns that the mayor would propose further cuts in his May budget revisions, but city officials have relied on federal and state relief to avoid further cuts.

San Diego, one of the six cities in the state receiving direct federal aid, received $ 248 million in mid-April from the Coronavirus Economic Relief and Relief Act, signed on March 27.

In addition to that money, the city has received nearly $ 13 million more in federal funds for housing and support for low-income areas. And the city received $ 7.1 million from the state in emergency funds for the COVID-19 homeless.

That makes the city’s total aid money $ 268.3 million. Faulconer proposes to spend the entire amount, with $ 112 million to cover a deficit in the current fiscal year and $ 156 million to cover expenses in the new fiscal year.

City officials say much of the money will cover the salaries of police, firefighters, and park workers who have had to change their jobs during the pandemic.

Other expenses include transforming the San Diego Convention Center into a homeless shelter, investing in technology so city workers can telecommute, and adding protective glass at some city facilities.

The City Council also approved on Tuesday the use of $ 5 million in federal money to provide child care to workers struggling to do their jobs with their children who no longer attend school on site.

Aid money would also allow the city to avoid a $ 80 million hit to its reserves, which Faulconer had proposed in his initial budget last month.

The revisions announced Tuesday cancel plans to close budget gaps by spending $ 54 million from the city’s $ 205 million emergency reserve fund. The new plan also reverses a proposal to spend the $ 12.2 million from the city’s pension stabilization reserve.

But the city would continue to cancel plans to increase the size of its reserve with a contribution of $ 12.8 million scheduled for next month and a contribution of $ 13.6 million scheduled for June 2021.

Those payments were part of a long-term plan to increase the city’s reserves to levels recommended by good governance bodies by 2025.

“We are focused on helping our neighbors get through this crisis and keep San Diego’s finances healthy for the long term,” Faulconer said of the new spending plan. “The road to recovery will be a long one, so my plan leaves the reserves intact so that tomorrow’s city leaders can benefit from the responsible financial decisions we make today.”

Due to the grant money, the proposed budget of $ 1.6 billion would actually be about $ 60 million larger than the one originally proposed by Faulconer in April.

But the number of full-time employees in the city’s workforce of approximately 11,000 members would still decrease. In April, Faulconer had proposed cutting 361 full-time jobs. His new proposal would reduce it to 283.

City officials said they do not expect as many layoffs because many workers will be transferred to other jobs.

Sharp declines in hotel tax revenue are projected to slow down slowly in the new budget proposal.

Hotel tax revenue is projected to drop 90 percent in May and June, 68 percent from July to October, about 20 percent from December to March, and then almost fully recover in the coming spring.

.