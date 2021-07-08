Mayors push for border reopening so as not to further damage local economies



Border mayors question that people pass by air between Mexico and the United States and that land restrictions are maintained.

Photo: PATRICK T. FALLON / .

More than a year after the appearance of the coronavirus and its effects on health and the economy, the concern about the reopening of activities in the US border areas.

CNN reported that a group of mayors is pressuring Joe Biden’s government immigration officials about travel restrictions related to Covid-19, which remain in effect and that their permanence is negatively impacting their local economies.

Border mayors contacted immigration authorities by phone to inquire why cross-border travel has not been allowed to resume, as it has been suspended for more than a year. Unfortunately the officials did not have an answer.

Mayor Trey Méndez of Brownsville, Texas, points out that in his demarcation there is a downward trend in cases of Covid-19 in his city. “If the government does not want to lift those restrictions, it must provide a compelling reason”said the official.

When the coronavirus pandemic began, the Donald Trump administration established limits along the northern and southern borders of the US, restricting non-essential travel. Border officials were also authorized to turn the migrants away, through Title 42.

These restrictions imposed limits on a wide swath of cross-border travelers and prohibited many migrants from seeking asylum in the United States.

But in recent weeks, those restrictions have been constantly questioned, as the Covid-19 cases decrease and air travel increase.

The mayors argue that for example in Mexico US travelers are allowed by air, but there are still limits on who can cross the border by land.

“We have had situations where people cannot get clearance to cross on foot or by car, but can easily go to an airport and flySan Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said. “Our economy will not reopen until our border opens,” emphasized the mayor.

The Biden administration has not reported when the Covid-19 restrictions will be lifted, a situation that raises concern among border communities that depend in part on cross-border travel to boost their economies.

Border restrictions are mutually agreed upon with Mexico and Canada on a monthly basis. The latest measures will remain in effect until July 21.

