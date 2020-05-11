BRASÍLIA – The National Congress opened a loophole so that city halls can suspend the payment of their part of the social security contribution to the own systems of municipal employees from March to December 2020. If all eligible municipalities join, 2,100 mayors will play for the successors a R $ 18.5 billion bomb.

The problem is that many of these pension systems are already out of balance, and the Ministry of Economy sees a risk of running out of money to pay benefits.

The device was inserted by the Federal Senate in the project to help states and municipalities, approved by senators and deputies and which is now on President Jair Bolsonaro’s table for sanction. The technical area should recommend a veto to the president, according to Estadão / Broadcast, but the Planalto may or may not accept the orientation. A veto can also be overturned in the National Congress.

Municipal entities deny any electoral interest in the measure, designed, according to them, to give relief to city halls at a time of overload of health systems and assistance to combat the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

The government’s economic area, however, saw in the action an attempt to take advantage of the public calamity and the deviation from the provisions of the Fiscal Responsibility Law (LRF) to help mayors close their accounts during the final term of office.

Deferred payments

In addition to benefiting city halls that have their own schemes, the project also allows municipalities that contribute to the INSS to postpone payments of refinanced debt installments in 2017. That year, a law allowed city halls to split about R $ 75 billion in debt, with discounts interest fines for a period of up to 200 months.

With the law passed this week in Congress, installment payments are also suspended between March and December 2020. These installments go to the end of the line, that is, they will be paid off only at the end of the contract, which lasts up to 16 and a half years . The National Confederation of Municipalities (CNM) estimates a relief of R $ 5 billion with this measure.

Sought, the Social Security Secretariat of the Ministry of Economy reported that “it evaluates as technically worrying the suspension of the payment of social security contributions due by the municipalities”. According to the agency, the initiative will increase the social security debt of the municipalities that pay the INSS and the actuarial deficit of those that have their own regime. The actuarial deficit reflects the gap left in the coffers if the city had to pay today all the benefits expected for the future.

“Some municipalities, whose RPPS (own regimes) have very low financial reserves, may even face difficulties in paying their retirees and pensioners”, warns the agency in a note.

According to the Social Security Secretariat, if all municipalities pass a law suspending contributions to their own schemes, the gap can reach approximately R $ 18.5 billion, “worsening the situation of the financial and actuarial imbalance of these RPPS and the risk of non-payment of benefits “.

National Front of Mayors sees ‘relief needed’

The vice president of the National Front of Mayors (FNP), Firmino Filho, from Teresina (PI), says the suspension of contributions is a “necessary relief” in the face of lost revenue. He refuted the government’s calculations that the slack could reach R $ 18.5 billion and said that the account is overestimated. “It is a small aid.”

For Firmino Filho, the criticisms of the measure come from those who “did not understand the moment we are living in”. “There are a lot of bureaucrats in Brasilia who live far from the province,” he says. He also refutes the risk of default in the payment of benefits and guarantees that the mayors “will have responsibility” to ensure the transfers.

The president of the National Confederation of Municipalities (CNM), Glademir Aroldi, says that there will be regulation by the Ministry of Economy to avoid deviations in the use of the slack that will be opened in the budget of city halls with the measure. According to him, the idea is to foresee that the money can only be used to replace losses in the collection, assist in paying the payroll or to finance actions to combat the pandemic.

“This will not happen (use for electoral purposes), there is no such possibility”, says Aroldi. According to him, there will not even be space for mayors to flirt with increased superfluous spending as a campaign platform, because the difficulties will remain until the end of the year.

In the calculations of the CNM, the municipalities should have a loss of R $ 74.5 billion in revenue by the end of the year due to the crisis generated by the pandemic. The federal bailout, in turn, guaranteed a transfer of R $ 23 billion to city halls, about a third of the hole. “The mayor who uses the space by suspending social security contributions for works will not serve people in the areas of health and assistance,” says Aroldi.

The endorsement to the suspension of payments from city halls to Social Security approved by Congress allows municipalities to interrupt the collection of both regular and extraordinary contributions, in the assessment of technicians heard by the Estadão / Broadcast.

Extraordinary rates are paid by the municipality when there is a need to remedy an actuarial imbalance in the fund responsible for paying pensions. It is the so-called equation plan, a kind of effort made now to avoid running out of money for future benefits.

One of the cities with a current equation plan is Santa Maria (RS). There, the city must pay 18% each month on the payroll as a regular contribution and another 33.46% on the same basis as an extraordinary rate. In 2029, the extra charge will reach 111.08% of the payroll to cover the hole, according to the plan approved at the end of 2018.

The evaluation in the economic area is that the municipalities already have a delicate scenario to honor the commitments with the Social Security in the future. For this reason, postponing this type of payment only “throws the bomb” to successors. In the case of payments to own systems, the law does not even say when the amounts due will be settled.

See too:

BC cuts Selic to 3% per year

.