SOROCABA – Some city halls in the interior and coast of São Paulo are reopening economic activities without respecting the flexibility plan defined by the state government. In at least three municipalities, local rules announced by city halls run counter to the state plan. The state government informed that, in case of disrespect, the Public Prosecutor’s Office may be called upon to take action. In the first action, after the announcement of the so-called São Paulo Plan, the court decided in a favorable way to the state government.

The mayor of Marília, Daniel Alonso (PSDB) announced on social network, this Friday (29), the reopening of economic activities planned only in phase 4 (green) of the state plan. The city was classified in phase 2 (orange). He said he would publish the decrees in an extra edition. “We did not have on the part of the state government the return to our request for reclassification of range. The government belongs to my party and I am aligned with him, but I do not accept the mistake that his technical team made,” he said. The Chamber approved a project giving the chief executive autonomy to deal with the quarantine. The government’s plan did not include any of the 645 São Paulo municipalities in phase 4.

The decrees provide for the operation of gyms, beauty salons and beauty clinics, in addition to street commerce and shopping malls with 40% capacity, in two daily shifts. “With our number of cases, deaths and capacity for hospitalization, Marília is in a position to give the green belt, number 4, as a starting point”, he said. According to data from the municipality, the city has 86 positive cases and only one death, in addition to nine inpatients. “We are now more relaxed than the neighboring cities that are host to the region,” he said.

The city of São Carlos reopened trade on a rotating basis, on Thursday (28), contrary to the state plan that provided for the gradual reopening from the 1st. A judicial decision, this Friday (29), determined the closure, setting a daily fine of R $ 10,000 in case of non-compliance. Judge Gabriela Carioba Attanasio accepted the request of the Public Ministry. “The situation requires caution in making decisions, as a little lack of control can have devastating consequences,” said the judge. The city has 122 positive cases and four deaths by covid.

The councilors of São Vicente, on the coast of São Paulo, approved on Friday (29), in an extraordinary session, a bill for the executive to make local trade more flexible, in spite of the state plan. Mayor Pedro Gouveia (MDB) intends to publish the rules this Saturday (30) for them to take effect on Monday. According to the state plan, the entire Baixada Santista, including São Vicente, is in lane 1 (red) and cannot make economic activities more flexible. The region has about 7 thousand cases and 400 deaths from the coronavirus.

On Friday, the Baixada Santista Development Council (Condesb), which brings together the nine municipalities in the region, announced that it had reached an understanding with the state government so that the region could be reclassified to phase 2 (orange), which would allow the partial reopening of economic activities. According to the council, the municipalities presented new data on the hospital situation in the region, which would allow the band migration. The data will be analyzed in a meeting of the covid-19 state committee, next Tuesday (2).

In a note, the government of São Paulo informed that the reopening plan “provides for the conscious resumption of the economy throughout the state, according to strictly technical criteria” and that the classification by stages is “regionalized, based on the availability of beds and the evolution of rates of contamination in each location “. According to the government, the regions can be reclassified to the lowest restriction phase, starting on June 15, if there are stable health indicators. He also informed that the cases of non-compliance will be forwarded to the Public Ministry.

See too:

From walker, 99-year-old war veteran raises millions for British public health

.