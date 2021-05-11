Mayorkas: We are expelling single migrants and families under the authority of Title 42

May 11, 2021

0

The Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS) Alejandro Mayorkas indicated that they are expelling single migrants and families under the authority of Title 42, this in response to the concerns arising from the videos that circulate on social networks in which it can be observed that dozens of mostly Venezuelan citizens cross the Rio Grande.

The law has been used more than 637,000 times to expel migrants since the Trump administration began enforcing it in March 2020 at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

0