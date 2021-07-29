Mayoral owners double their investment in GAM to control 10%

Related news

The owners of the textile group Foreman fatten up your bet by General for Machinery Rental (GAM). The weight of their portfolio in the listed company doubles to 10,031% of its share capital, which reinforces them as shareholders of the Galician company of corporate services and machinery.

The Malaga family saga has communicated its portfolio reinforcement through an update sent to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV). The documentation specifies that the reinforcement from the 5.271% that until now recognized it has occurred as a result of an “operation carried out in a regulated market”.

After this increase in position, announced this Wednesday but consummated on Tuesday, the owners of Mayoral are shown as holders of 9.49 million GAM shares. A participation with which they are placed as second shareholders of the Asturian and that reaches a market valuation of 13.95 million euros.

New business

The participation of the Andalusians is declared through Pueri clothing, one of the companies through which they make investments in Spanish listed companies and which is part of the Global Porfolio Investments holding, which is targeted as the ultimate holder of the recently doubled position.

This step forward comes at a key moment for the company, which is deploying new lines of business. To the recent launch of last-mile sustainable mobility solutions through the brand Restless, plans the foray into circular economy activities with heavy machinery.

Cast in Gestamp

In addition, this reinforcement comes four months after the president of the automobile company Gestamp and the first shareholder of the Asturian listed company, Francisco José Riberas Mera, closed a complete reorganization of his portfolio in GAM. In March he proceeded to ‘transfer’ of shares representing 5% each of his three children from the company.

The move was reflected in the supervisor’s records, where Riberas Mera became the owner of 43.235% of the shares of the Asturian machinery rental firm. Before this movement, it was directly attributed the control of 58.235% of the company.

Follow the topics that interest you