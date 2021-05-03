Mayoral hopefuls outline how they would handle the NYPD amid pressure for more security and reform

The replacement for Bill de Blasio who will assume the reins of the Mayor of New York City next January, will have the enormous challenge of tackling a complicated task: applying police reforms in the middle of a minefield of diverse opinions on the way how should they be disciplined and control more than 35,000 officials of the New York City Police Department (NYPD).

Fifty-seven candidates, who are in the “fight” to occupy the chair, considered the most important after the White House, have had in the foreground in their speech one of the ‘hot potatoes’ of the city: should it be granted so so power to the Uniformed?

In this thorny path, the current Municipal Administration pushes a series of control standards for police action since last summer, in the heat of protests against police brutality sparked by the death of African-American George Floyd,

“We are at the center of a political debate, because there is no topic that interests New Yorkers in all neighborhoods more, the rich and the poor, more than security. The violence of the bullets continues its deadly escalation. It is obvious that very bad decisions have been made for political reasons that affect our ability to respond, ”an NYPD source told The newspaper, declining to reveal his identity.

Inside of police institution Many positions coexist on his fate, but there is a consensus: “approved norms such as the bail bond law and, in general, the anti-police discourse that puts us all as misconduct because they have resulted in more violence. From then on everything is debatable “, an official shared.

Loyra Colón is spokesperson for Communities United for Police Reform (Photo: F. Martínez)

Activists: Take Power from NYPD

Among the various positions shown by the aspirants to govern the “capital of the world” and also direct the largest police force in the country, there is the counterweight of more than 200 local, state and national organizations that have a presence in the Big Apple and continue to raise the tone of the need to put more controls on officers and decrease their presence in some spaces.

“The next Mayor has to do better. The current reforms that De Blasio has advanced are only cosmetic, there is a debt with New Yorkers in terms of racial justice, police supervision and community security, ”he says. Loyra Colon, spokesperson for Communities United for Police Reform (CPR) and executive director of the Justice Committee.

The activist believes that the current disciplinary matrix of the NYPD has made it clear that there is not the slightest intention of hold abusive agents accountable.

“Those who took his life Delrawn Small, Kawaski Trawick, Antony Williams, Mohamed Bah, Allan Feliz and Eric Garner are still cashing his checks out of the pocket of taxpayers, “he said.

The vision of CPR and other coalitions is to reduce the budget, size, scope and power of the police institution, to invest in services and infrastructure of vulnerable communities.

On the way to the next primary June 22nd to choose the Democratic standard-bearer, and probably also the Mayor in the elections to be held on November 2, there is a long list of proposals of how the city should “Tighten or loosen nuts” at NYPD.

The ideas presented touch both extremes: add or subtract more power to the uniformed New Yorkers. The newspaper reviewed programmatic visions shared by five campaigns.

Andrew Yang, led several polls. (Photo: Michael Santiago Getty Images)

Yang: you have to support the good guys

Candidate Andrew Yang has been a strong advocate of the idea that all new NYPD officers must live in the Big Apple.

“Most of the police officers live outside of New York City. NYPD agents are exempt from residency requirements and are allowed to live in suburban counties, although City municipal workers must live in all five counties, including the NYPD civilian workers”, He specifies.

A Yang administration would fervently support many reforms, including one that aims to bring all new troops into service. forced to reside in the city.

“If we are committed to the ideals of neighborhood watch, we should have our police live in our neighborhoods. Must be part of the social fabric and understand the communities they protect and serve ”.

The campaign of former presidential candidate of Asian origin, has reinforced the idea that when violent crimes are on the rise, “good policemen” need to feel supported. It also highlights that “top-down” changes are necessary to strengthen the police force.

“It is not enough to sanction only agents who commit misconduct. Officers are frequently in traumatic situations and the City must ensure that that they feel supported, after responding appropriately to dangerous incidents ”, he specifies.

Kathryn Garcia has served the City for 14 years. (Courtesy photo)

Garcia: zero tolerance

The vision of the aspiring Kathryn García also aims for the uniformed people to live in New York City, but also in her programmatic vision she has made it very clear that the training of those who occupy high positions such as sergeants and lieutenants.

New York City’s current sanitation commissioner, with 14 years of public service experience, proposes to raise the minimum age for recruitment 21 to 25 years and a policy that he has called “zero tolerance” for violations of the rules of conduct within the NYPD.

“Right now, we are seeing a lot of retirements in the upper ranks of the police. A new commissioner will have the opportunity to restructure everything. Our new recruits must be more diverse, ”says García.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams plans to strengthen anti-crime units.

Adams: We need NYPD

The former police officer and current Brooklyn Borough President, Eric Adams, shows clear plans to strengthen the Uniformed, not to take energy, neither budgetary, nor operational.

“The debate around the police has been reduced to a false option: either you are with the police or you are against them. That is simply wrong because we are all in favor of safety. We need the police of New York, but that they are much better ”, explained one of the candidates who runs in this contest.

Adams argues that the crime unit needs to be “reinvented” into a firearms department, using police officers with skills and temperament to balance community relationships and catch criminals.

“Detectives and other officers should be moved from low-crime areas to hotspots, but firearms laws should also be strengthened, so that New York City residents are not at risk from weak laws in other counties”Emphasizes the applicant.

NYC Comptroller Scott M. Stringer questions excessive police presence (Photo: Susan Watts-Comptroller NYC)

Stringer: Fewer cops

Current New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer is also running in this Democratic race and is emphatic in proposing that responsibilities are removed to the uniformed and transfer it to trained professionals in the case of the homeless, the use of substances and the population with mental health problems.

“We must redesign our response system so that a gun and tag are not the answer to calls that are not criminal or of criminal action. We must continue our efforts to eliminate officials from the city’s schools ”.

The Stringer recipe includes safety ingredients such as expanding proven programs that disrupt violence in poorer neighborhoods, as well as giving the Civil Complaints Review Board the final word on disciplinary decisions for officials, which would completely remove this power to the police commissioner.

“The transparency of the NYPD’s budget, operations, and contracting must be dramatically increased and independent audits of its data and surveillance practices”, He highlights.

Dianne Morales, of Afro-Latino origin, is one of the candidates for Mayor of New York for 2021

Morales: away from schools

In the long list of those who aspire to govern the Big Apple is also the community activist of Puerto Rican origin, Dianne Morales, who shares the paradigm of creating solutions that reduce the police presence in communities.

“NYPD profiles, damages and kills disproportionately to communities of color, and is exaggeratedly present in schools where black and brown children go to learn. And the response of the NYPD in light of the mental or emotional distress it often leads to accelerated danger, ”Morales emphasizes in his campaign program ideas.

This candidate’s proposal is the creation of a Community Emergency Department completely separate from the NYPD, with trained personnel with experience in trauma interventions to respond to mental health problems, areas in which she insists NYPD “is not qualified.”

7 keys: The reforms of the De Blasio era