Mayoral goes up in Rome, one of the few loaned Real Madrid players that improves

Spanish AS Roma striker Borja Mayoral has been one of the big winners of the Italian Serie A market value update thanks to his good campaign in the Roman team.

Mayoral, on loan from Real Madrid, increases 4 million euros and climbs to 14 million, the record value of his career. The 23-year-old attacker from Madrid has scored 13 goals and seven assists in all competitions to date since his arrival in the Italian capital last October.

Borja Mayoral’s loan agreement to Roma extends until 2022 and includes a purchase option for the Serie A club. The loan cost 2 million euros, as reported on October 2 by the Italian team itself in its Web.

Chiesa, Hirving Lozano: most revalued players in Serie A

26 Rodrigo de Paul – Udinese: +3 to 38 M €

25 Rick Karsdorp – Rome: +4 to 10 M €

24 Bremer – Torino: +4 to 10 M €

23 Borja Mayoral – Rome: +4 to 14 M €

22 Berat Djimsiti – Atalanta: +4 to 22 M €

21 Luis Muriel – Atalanta: +4 to 26 M €

20 Marcelo Brozovic – Inter: +4 to 40 M €

19 Dennis Man – Parma: +4.5 to 11 M €

18 Pierre Kalulu – Milan: +5 to 7 M €

17 Antonin Barak – Verona: +5 to 14 M €

16 Gonzalo Villar – Rome: +5 to 15 M €

15 Matteo Pessina – Atalanta: +5 to 20 M €

14 Manuel Lazzari – Lazio: +5 to 23 M €

13 Gianluca Mancini – Rome: +5 to 30 M €

12 Jordan Veretout – Rome: +5 to 35 M €

11 Alessandro Bastoni – Inter: +5 to 55 M €

10 Milan Skriniar – Inter: +5 to 55 M €

9 Nicoló Barella – Inter: +5 to 60 M €

8 Piotr Zielinski – Naples: +6 to 46 M €

7 Davide Calabria – Milan: +7 to 25 M €

6 Robin Gosens – Atalanta: +7 to 35 M €

5 Hirving Lozano – Naples: +7 to 45 M €

4 Dusan Vlahovic – Fiorentina: +9 to 25 M €

3 Cristian Romero – Atalanta: +10 to 25 M €

2 Franck Kessié – Milan: +10 to 50 M €

1 Federico Chiesa – Juventus: +12 to 60 M €

Mayoral and Brahim, the only players on loan from Real Madrid that improve

Mayoral is one of the nine on loan from Real Madrid this season and together with Brahim Díaz he is the only one of them that has appreciated. The rest, without exception, either have maintained their price this year or have dropped after their temporary departure from the white team.

Of the total of 19 Spanish footballers who play this year in Serie A, Transfermarkt has reviewed only seven of them and only two improve their price: Gonzalo Villar and the aforementioned Madrid youth squad. Villar, a 23-year-old midfielder, is the fastest growing of the two due to his great performance at AS Roma. The former Elche CF earns 5 million and goes to € 15 million, also his personal record.

Fabián Ruiz, the most undervalued Spaniard in Serie A

Fabián Ruiz from Napoles is, on the other hand, the most undervalued of the Iberians (-4 to 44 M €), followed by Samu Castillejo from AC Milan (-3 to 10), Patric from Lazio (-2.5 to 6, 5), José Callejón de la Fiorentina (-1.5 to 2.5) and Iago Falque del Benevento (-1 to 2.5 M €).

Álvaro Morata from Juventus and Luis Alberto from Lazio are the most valuable Spaniards in the Italian championship. Both maintain their price of 50 million euros, while the Betic youth squad Fabián Ruiz continues to be third, although now with the aforementioned 44 M €.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Dybala: most undervalued players in Serie A

25 Erick Pulgar – Fiorentina – New market value: -2.5 to 10 M €

24 Edin Dzeko – Rome: -3 to 5 M €

23 Mattia Caldara – Atalanta: -3 to 6 M €

22 Samu Castillejo – Milan: -3 to 10 M €

21 Leonardo Bonucci – Juventus: -3 to 10 M €

20 Germán Pezzella – Fiorentina: -3 to 10 M €

19 Stanislav Lobotka – Naples: -3 to 11 M €

18 Dries Mertens – Naples: -3 to 12 M €

17 Nikola Maksimovic – Naples: -3 to 12 M €

16 Vedat Muriqi – Lazio: -3 to 14 M €

15 Giovanni Simeone – Cagliari: -3 to 14 M €

14 Amadou Diawara – Rome: -3 to 15 M €

13 Jérémie Boga – Sassuolo: -3 to 22 M €

12 Gaetano Castrovilli – Fiorentina: -3 to 22 M €

11 Mario Rui – Naples: -4 to 10 M €

10 Riccardo Orsolini – Bologna: -4 to 18 M €

9 Konstantinos Manolas – Naples: -4 to 28 M €

8 Fabián Ruiz – Naples: -4 to 44 M €

7 Stefano Sensi – Inter: -5 to 13 M €

6 Tiemoué Bakayoko – Naples: -5 to 25 M €

5 Alessio Romagnioli – Milan: -6 to 30 M €

4 Rodrigo Bentancur – Juventus: -6 to 40 M €

3 Kalidou Koulibaly – Naples: -10 to 50 M €

2 Cristiano Ronaldo – Juventus: -10 to 50 M €

1 Paulo Dybala – Juventus: -10 to 60 M €

