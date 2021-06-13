Mayor pledges crusade to avoid new chaos with illegal fireworks this summer in New York

Bill de Blasio, in what will be his last summer as mayor of New York, promised that there will be cracking down on dangerous and loud illegal fireworks after the tumultuous year 2020.

“Every summer, we expect the right kind of fireworks … but we also know that there is a real problem with the wrong kind of fireworks,” De Blasio said during his virtual press conference on Wednesday.

In contrast, the city promises a great display of legal pyrotechnics in the celebration of the 245 years of Independence on July 4, organized as is tradition with Macy’s.

In the summer of 2020, various cities in the country, including NYC, reported fires and injuries in a streak of illegal firecracker explosions, that some associated with the leisure of the quarantine and others with racial protests.

In the midst of the rising complaints of illegal detonations of fireworks last year, a woman was shot dead when he apparently followed the advice of current New York Mayor’s poll leader Eric Adams, who said people should talk to their neighbors rather than call authorities and risk a “tough” police response in cases of pyrotechnics.

“Illegal fireworks are loud, they disturb the peace in neighborhoods, but they can also be dangerous, and we must understand how important it is to ensure that illegal fireworks are confiscated, so that they cannot harm people in communities.” De Blasio said Wednesday.

In the first three weeks of June 2020, there were 8,967 illegal fireworks complaints in calls to the city’s 311, representing a 320% increase over the same period in 2019.

The mayor said that in 2021 law enforcement will “hunt down” people who bring fireworks from other states, so that NYC has a calmer summer compared to last year, when there were fireworks almost every night in the five counties.

“We are heading directly to the source … This is what will help us have a safer summer,” promised the mayor in his crusade against suppliers of firecrackers.

The municipal working group to combat fireworks will have 32 officers, including 12 FDNY firefighters and 10 deputy sheriffs, according to Sheriff Joseph Fucito. Will work in cooperation with the New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania State Police.