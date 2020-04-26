In terms of welcome, Tampa it did not exactly give the best to one of its newest and most famous inhabitants. The authorities decided a few days ago to expel Tom Brady from a downtown park, while the star of the NFL I trained.

Now Mayor Jane Castor has tried to mend the relationship by apologizing in a letter.

“Tom, my apologies for the poor communication when you arrived. It was not the best of good impressions, “wrote the mayor in a letter released on social media on Saturday.

Then, Castor joked, making a play on the English letters G.O.A.T, which mean “the greatest of all time” but which also form the word “goat.”

“In view of my police record, all I could do was order someone to investigate, after they saw a GOAT running freely in one of our city’s beautiful parks.”

The 42-year-old quarterback won six Super Bowl rings with the New England Patriots, and recently joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On Monday, Brady was training in the park, where he was seen by officers on patrol, who ordered him to leave, since the land was closed to the public due to the pandemic of coronavirus.

Through the letter, the mayor thanked Brady “for being a good athlete.” He also showed his appreciation for Gisele Budchen, the quarterback’s wife, who recently donated 750,000 food rations to the Feeding Tampa Bay organization.

In the text, Castor also addressed Rob Grokowski, Bady’s former partner in the Pats, who has come out of retirement to play in Tampa Bay.

With so many “wonderful activities, you will be ready for the party … But don’t overdo it (I’m talking to you, Gronk)”.

Perhaps, the mayor was referring to Gronkowski’s famous rudeness, on and off the field.

Tampa will host the Super bowl next year, and local fans hope that Brady and Gronkowski help make the Buccaneers the first team to win an NFL title at their own stadium.

Since the pandemic prevents large concentrations, the mayor said that the welcome Brady will have to be only virtual for now.

“An appropriate reception will have to wait a little,” he wrote.

