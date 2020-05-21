covid reah world

The County Executive RheaGeorge Thacker tells residents to be careful this Memorial Day weekend, as he says the county will soon see a drastic increase in the number of reported cases of COVID-19.

The county executive made the announcement in a video share on his Facebook page Wednesday night.

“Tonight, I have to tell you that. I know if you look at my numbers that I just put, it shows 13,” says Thacker, “we went down, but I had a phone call today and it looks like our numbers are going to go up from 13 to about 180. 180 people tomorrow, and that’s what I’m here to talk about. “

BREAKING: Rhea County Executive George Thacker confirms the number of coronavirus cases in the county have jumped from 13 to nearly 180 in a day. – Bliss ZechmanNC9 (@BlissZechman)

May 21, 2020

At this time it is unclear from whom Thacker obtained this information; We have contacted him for clarification. He says in the video that “(he) doesn’t know why this is happening right now, but I’ll get more information on the go.”

“I just got this phone call today, and I wanted them to know what’s coming,” said Thacker.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Tennessee Department of Health website reports only 13 cases of COVID-19 in the county.

Thacker says in the video that as people get out and get closer to this Memorial Day weekend, they should be careful and considerate of others, especially the older population.

“Please wash your hands, try to remember all the things we’ve talked about,” says Thacker, “if you’re going to come out now, knowing we have these kinds of numbers here, try wearing a mask. I think it’s very important. right now wear a mask. If you’re going to be in a store, I’d even suggest wearing a long-sleeved shirt. “

Thacker says the tests are available at the Rhea County Medical Center in Dayton, as well as the Rhea County Health Department in Evensville.

