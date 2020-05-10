© Provided by .

(FILE) According to New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, 38 cases of pediatric inflammation have been detected in New York, the US city most affected by COVID-19 disease, and nine other cases are still under study.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio on Sunday expressed “serious concern” about an increase in a syndrome affecting children that scientists believe is linked to the new coronavirus.

Three deaths related to this syndrome were recorded in New York state, including one in the US financial capital, Governor Andrew Cuomo explained over the weekend. One of the victims was 5 years old.

Symptoms are fever, rash, abdominal pain, and vomiting.

“What it basically does is it triggers a very intense and almost overwhelming response from the child’s immune system. And it hurts his body,” said De Blasio.

He added that all children with these symptoms will now be tested for COVID-19 and antibodies.

So far, 47% of confirmed cases have tested positive for the new coronavirus and 81% for its antibodies, meaning that they have been infected with the virus at some point since the start of the epidemic.

Governor Cuomo said that at least 73 children in New York State had developed this disease, similar to Kawasaki disease.

First described in 1967 in Japan, Kawasaki disease primarily affects young children. Its origin is not precisely known and could combine infectious, genetic and immune factors.

Before the appearance of these cases, it was thought that only exceptionally COVID-19 developed in severe forms in children.

