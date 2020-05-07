Moscow, May 7 . .- The Mayor of Moscow, Sergey Sobianin, today put the number of those infected with the coronavirus in the Russian capital at 300,000 compared to the 92,676 shown by the statistical data, and he decided to prolong this Thursday until May 31 the confinement of the population.

“It is evident that the real number of patients is higher (than the one that appears in the statistics). The pre-selection tests say that they are between 2% and 2.5% of the population, that is to say, about 300,000 people”, the Moscow alderman told Russian public television.

The mayor issued a decree on Thursday establishing, as he already announced to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, that from the 12th the works and industrial activity will resume, with the strictest security measures.

This will allow 500,000 people in Moscow and hundreds of thousands of workers from other regions to return to work, said Sobianin, who said it is the first phase of de-escalation in the capital.

However, Sobianin made it clear that it is “too early to reopen restaurants, theaters and sports facilities”, just as it is premature to lift the quarantine.

“Temporary restrictions for the operation of shops, restaurants, services, culture, education, sports and other non-productive industries, as well as the self-isolation regime will be extended until May 31,” he said.

In addition, it will be mandatory starting next Tuesday to wear masks and gloves – as well as respirators or other protective equipment if necessary – on public transport, taxis, supermarkets and essential goods stores.

Digital passes that allow limited movement by car or public transportation around the city for those who have to go to work, to the medical center, to a supermarket, to the country house or to a railway station will also continue in force.

“We must never lose optimism. It depends on ourselves and on our discipline when we will get out of this situation, but my opinion is that the recovery of a full life without restrictions will still take a while,” said the mayor on public television.

At the same time, he suggested that the confinement regime, in force for more than a month and that will continue now until the end of May, could extend even until July, depending on the epidemic situation.

“If before we thought that the situation will be overcome in a few weeks, a month or, at most, in a month and a half, now we see that it will take a longer time to overcome the epidemic,” he stressed.

All this, he explained, means that “for a long time we live and we are going to live in a new reality that is not very comfortable for everyone, neither the economy, nor people, nor health,” he acknowledged.

Still, he welcomed the fact that the number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 has not increased in Moscow in the past two weeks.

This allowed the restrictions to be eased a little and allowed half a million people to return to work when construction and industrial activity resumed in the city.

According to the latest data, today in Russia there are 177,160 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 1,625 deaths from this disease.

