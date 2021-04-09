Mayor of Miami, Francis Suarez, promotes the campaign How can I help?

In 2020, high-profile investors, including Founders Fund General Partner Keith Rabois and Blumberg Capital Founder David Blumberg, moved to South Florida in the interests of jointly promoting the city as a hub. emerging technology.

Since the beginning of this 2021 the technological circles pay more and more attention to the city of South Florida.

While Miami’s tech ecosystem isn’t as robust as San Francisco’s, for example, more Miami startup founders and investors could boost the area’s tech scene, which raised close to $ 1 billion in venture funds last year. past, according to preliminary data from Crunchbase.

The mayor is promoting T-shirts that cost about $ 25. Don’t miss your chance to be a part of the #MiamiMovement – get your #HowCanIHelp shirt TODAY

100% of the proceeds will go directly to @itechmegamagnet which has created a curriculum designed to prepare our children for the advanced technology economy of the future. He reviewed Francis Suárez’s tweet and How can I Help.