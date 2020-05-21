The mayor of Manaus, the capital of the Brazilian state of Amazonas, Arthur Virgílio Neto, criticized President Jair Bolsonaro’s “lack of leadership” in the face of the coronavirus pandemic and claimed to fear “genocide” of Indians throughout the Amazon, of a “crime against humanity”.

“I fear genocide in our Amazon because we have a president who does not care about indigenous peoples,” the burgomaster warned in a video released on social networks, who said he was denouncing “a crime against humanity in my region.”

The state of Amazonas, which is home to the largest number of indigenous people in Brazil (168 thousand 700, according to the last census of 2010), is one of the hardest hit by the pandemic, since until Tuesday it registered more than 22 thousand 130 cases and close 1,500 deaths from Covid-19.

The mayor of Manaus was concerned about the situation of indigenous communities in the interior of the state and regretted that the pandemic is targeting “those naive people, who end up becoming easy prey for the new coronavirus to carry out its destructive work.”

According to the municipal government of Manaus, 150 cases of Covid-19 have been registered in indigenous villages in the state of Amazonas, which “have no structure to combat the disease.”

“Every Indian who dies carries with him a part of history, which is not written but passed orally from generation to generation. If all Indians died, we would be losing more than ten thousand years of indigenous civilization in our region and it would be something unforgivable, “he warned.

In an open criticism of the Bolsonaro government’s administration, Virgílio Neto lamented the lack of leadership by the far-right leader, whom he accused of “not valuing” the culture of indigenous peoples.

“He is more concerned with other things, but does not know how much we owe to the teachings left by the Indians throughout the centuries,” he said.

The far-right leader is one of the most skeptical rulers about the severity of the pandemic, calling Covid-19 a “flu” and insisting on criticizing the social distancing measures adopted by regional governments to stop the pandemic and calling for the normalization of the activities.

Brazil, which since Monday is the third country with the most cases of Covid-19 in the world, registered a daily record of 1,179 deaths on Tuesday, which for the first time exceeded the thousand-year mark, which raised the number of victims up to 17 thousand 971 in two months.

The Latin American giant has 271,628 infections, making it the third most affected in the world, after the United States and Russia.

Arthur Virgílio Neto added that “since the Government’s concern seems to be only with the economy, the Indians can also help it develop because they are very knowledgeable about nature and all the benefits that a sustainable exploitation of biodiversity can bring.”

In his speech, the mayor recalled the story of the Indian warrior Ajuricaba, an “Amazonian hero who resisted the Portuguese colonization as a great military leader” and who “preferred to throw himself into the waters of the bay of Buiuçu and die before being humiliated by your enemies. ” “He is the symbol of all of us,” concluded the mayor.

