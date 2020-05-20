The mayor of Manaus, Arthur Virgílio Neto (PSDB), said in a video released by his adviser on Tuesday that he fears a genocide of indigenous people because of the Covid-19 pandemic, a respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, and said that a crime against humanity is happening in your region.

In the video, Virgílio demands leadership from the federal government and President Jair Bolsonaro in protecting indigenous people from the coronavirus and criticized the president for defending measures such as the legalization of mining in indigenous lands.

“I fear genocide and I want to denounce this thing to the whole world. We have here a government that does not care about the lives of the Indians. We have here a government that does not care, that does not care, that is not concerned with the lives of the Indians We have here a government that does not value this culture, that thinks about other things, thinks about authoritarianism, thinks about other things, but does not think about the Indians “, he said.

“It is a crime against humanity that is being practiced here in my state, here in my region,” added the mayor, who said that there have been cases of Indians who died for Covid-19 in Manaus and that in the interior of the State of Amazonas, which he said was “out”, the situation is even worse.

Amazonas is one of the states most affected by the pandemic in Brazil and has, according to data from the Ministry of Health, 22,132 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with 1,491 deaths. Nationally, there are 271,628 confirmed cases of the disease, with 17,971 deaths. Between Monday and Tuesday alone, 1,179 deaths from the coronavirus were recorded in the country.

According to data updated by the Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (APIB) on Friday, Covid-19 has already killed 103 Indians in the country and infected 610 Indians of 44 ethnic groups.

Wanted, the Planalto Palace and the Amazonas State government did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

