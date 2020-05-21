Curious: Mayor played dead in a coffin to avoid being arrested for skipping quarantine. The mayor of Tantará, in Peru, was detained by local police officers for violating the curfew. Jaime Rolando Urbina Torres was drinking alcohol with friends on public roads.

They say that “the law is done, the trap is made,” but the mayor of Tantará, in Peru, Jaime Rolando Urbina Torres, was shot in the butt. He faked his death and even got into a coffin to avoid justice … but he was arrested for the rules he himself imposed.

The mayor had already been criticized because in more than 50 days that citizens have been quarantining in a state of emergency, he has only been at work for a week, according to El Comercio.

He was so criticized for his handling of the pandemic, that he created the Covid-19 Command in the area, to prevent the spread of the virus.

In addition, through Legislative Decree 1458 in the Andean country, it is established as “very serious offense” that of people who do not respect compulsory social immobilization from 18:00 until 4:00 the next day.

Well this is known to everyone. But the mayor seems to have forgotten and, instead of setting an example, he went with his friends to drink alcohol on the street, in the city of Huancavelica.

They were having a great time until they realized the police were nearby, and decided to do something that goes beyond reason and logic!

Nothing else occurred to them, because it was not only the mayor, who, according to El Comercio, was drunk, but he and his friends, who played “the dead” and got into coffins for law enforcement officials to pass them for high.

He lay down in a coffin, with his mask and everything, well stretched and his eyes closed.

So, as you read it. They pretended to be dead to avoid “greater evils” and public scorn … although it went very wrong and now the images of his crazy idea are everywhere on the networks.

Of course, the agents did not believe the trick and the mayor and his friends were taken to the nearest police station for violating the curfew and meeting to drink alcohol.

On Facebook you can see how he was taken to the police station and had to face the consequences of his acts.

