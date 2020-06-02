© ETIENNE LAURENT

Protesters continue to cry out for the death of George Floyd.

Mayor Eric Garcetti asked Monday to Angelenos who were not on the streets of the city, where the curfew took effect at six in the afternoon (6 pm Pacific). It’s about the third night that has been decreed since the protests began and some riots over the death of George Floyd in the custody of the Minneapolis police.

“Please stay covered, stay safe, and obey the law“Said the mayor during a press conference. “They have to go home“He emphasized.

The police arrested over 700 people Sunday night on the streets of Los Angeles, said the head of the city police department, Michael Moore. Among the detainees, 70 people were arrested for robbery or vandalism to businesses.

“There were no protests last night, there were criminal acts to catch people,” said Moore.

The firefighters, for their part, responded to Hundreds of fires and medical calls in Los Angeles demonstration areas in the past four daysRalph M. Terrazas of the Los Angeles City Fire Department (LAFD) said at a press conference Monday.

Join me live with LAPD Chief Moore and LAFD Chief Terrazas for an update on how we’re facilitating peaceful protests, keeping our communities safe, and ensuring that the destructive acts of a few don’t overshadow the movement for racial justice. https://t.co/ORRtO2APBo – MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) June 2, 2020

Floyd’s death was “basically anti-American, inhuman”Mayor Garcetti said at the same press conference. “And cry for justice!” At the same time, Garcetti called on protesters to put aside violence, looting and destruction, explaining that these acts would delay the recovery of the city.

“We will continue to do everything we can to restore peace and keep this city safe,” he said. And added that “No one has to choose” between justice and peace.