New York Mayor Bill de Blasio unveiled Thursday the city’s plans to enter the first phase of reopening, something he reiterated could happen in a week or two, at which time it is estimated that between 200,000 and 400,000 workers they will return to their posts.

“They have done so well that we are in a position to talk about starting to open, step by step, phase by phase,” De Blasio said at his daily press conference, in which he noted that the start of a return to normality It will happen “very, very soon”.

The mayor said that there is still no specific date for the start of phase 1, although he insisted that it will probably be in the first or second week of June “if the numbers are maintained and continue to progress.”

According to the latest data from city authorities, the percentage of the population infected by the coronavirus has dropped to 6 percent despite the fact that the number of tests being carried out continues to “increase daily”, which currently stands at 20,000. up to date.

Thus, De Blasio explained that in phase 1, non-essential businesses dedicated to construction, manufacturing and retail may return to business.

In the latter group, the sale, however, will be limited to the collection of merchandise by customers both inside and outside the establishments “so that it is a quick transaction and with limited contact,” he explained.

In each business, employees must keep their faces covered and stay at least 2 meters away at all times, while the occupancy of establishments must be below 50 percent, and reduced spaces, such as elevators or cash desks must be limited to one person.

Likewise, companies should limit meetings as much as possible and provide their employees with protective materials, as well as allow remote work as much as possible.

The authorities will also require frequent cleaning and disinfection of any space shared by companies, as well as health questionnaires for their employees and reviews of their body temperature.

The mayor assured that there will be several departments in the city that will help businesses to solve any doubts about the opening, such as the Consumer Department, the Worker Protection Department and the Small Business Services Department.

On the other hand, both the Fire Department and the New York Department of Health will review the businesses to make sure that the measures imposed are complied with, and may order the closure of an establishment otherwise.

If it still remains open, de Blasio said, the owners will face a fine of $ 1,000 a day.

In the last 48 hours, said the mayor, he has forced the closure of 9 businesses in the city that were operating without permission, since the only services that have permission to be open at the moment are not part of the essential services.

In line with the opening of businesses, De Blasio pointed out that the way to open schools to facilitate the return to work of employees with children is still being studied, so efforts are being made to reopen schools “normally” on next September 10 taking into account the “physical and psychological” health of the students.

According to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University, New York City has recorded some 16,600 deaths and more than 197,000 cases of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, across the United States. there are already 100,276 deaths and 1,698,581 infections.

.