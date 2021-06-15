Mayor Bill de Blasio: “New York City is Ready for Full Reopening”

With the announcement that the State will eliminate all the restrictions on COVID-19 that were still in force, after New York reached 70% of vaccinated, Mayor Bill de Blasio expressed his full agreement with that decision, assuring this Tuesday that the New York City “is ready for a full reopening.”

“If you see the steady decline in positive cases, the decline in hospitalizations, and more and more people vaccinated, with at least 4.5 million New Yorkers who have received at least one dose so far, and for sure when they receive the first van for the second, which is more than half of the total population of the city on its way to being ‘full’ vaccinated, we feel comfortable saying that it is time (for the total reopening) ”, reacted the Mayor.

And although he showed his full support for Governor Andrew Cuomo’s decision to lift all restrictions on the coronavirus, the municipal leader acknowledged that there is still work to be done in some neighborhoods of the five counties in which vaccination rates remain low.

“We have to continue making a greater effort in some neighborhoods, and that is why we are promoting this new program of giving a bonus to those who refer people to get vaccinated,” said De Blasio, adding that now “the focus will be on those areas. that now they are not so strong in the number of vaccinated, where we will invest more and with the organizations that these people trust.

The program is that community organizations can receive $ 100 for each person they refer to a city-run vaccination center for the first dose.

After the person receives the injection, either by making an appointment or simply arriving at the immunization center, they will fill out a form stating which organization motivated them to be vaccinated and there the City will make the ‘payment’. Each individual organization can receive up to $ 20,000 dollars with this program, for which they can register starting this Wednesday at the website: nyc.gov/vaccinereferralbonus

Almost 9 million vaccinated

The good news for New York City is, according to De Blasio, is that although the rate of vaccination has decreased, the numbers of the immunization plan continue to increase when it is reported that 8,789,865 doses had been administered in the five counties as of this Tuesday.