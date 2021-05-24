Mayor Bill de Blasio Announced New York Students Will Return

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that New York students will return to school in the fall.

Miami World / AP

New York City students will be able to return to classes in person in the fall without taking distance lessons, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday.

“We will not have a full recovery until everyone is back in their classrooms, until the children learn again,” de Blasio said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” program.

The 1 million students who attend the city’s public schools, however, will have to follow coronavirus prevention standards, such as being tested regularly and wearing a mask, the mayor said.

“It’s time, really, it’s time to go back to school fully,” he added.

New York City closed schools in March 2020 upon the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. That same fall it reopened them, but most parents chose to keep their children learning at a distance.