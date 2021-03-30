Mayka, from ‘The Island of Temptations’ abandons Melodie and goes to live with her ex-rival, Dorothy

Until a few days ago Mayka Rivera, one of the participants of the second edition of The Island of Temptations lived in the town of Getafe, on the outskirts of Madrid, with one of her television companions, Melodie Peñalver, with whom he befriended in the contest.

However, as reported by Mayka herself that has ended, as she has decided to move to share a flat with Dorothy Collado, who lives in the capital, in a much more central neighborhood and in a newly built apartment.

Mayka herself has told everything on her channel Blondy by Mayka, in Mtmad, where has not shown any resentment and yes, a strengthened friendship with Dorothy, who disputed the one who was her boyfriend on The Island of Temptations, Pablo, although the single woman never had anything with him.

“I leave Getafe and I’m going to another neighborhood in the center “, the young woman counted. “I love it because the urbanization is new and it is next to a giant shopping center, “he explained.

“The apartment was released by us, so we will decorate it to our liking, we have it very similar“He said of his new partner, Dorothy.

“Melody, as you know, has her house in Elche and cannot be coming so much. I am very sorry, because she has been with me from minute one, “she said of her former roommate. Melody could not continue paying her share of the apartment in Madrid, where she hardly ever came.