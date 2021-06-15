Mayim Bialik doesn’t feel normal

After twelve seasons, ‘The Big Bang Theory‘said goodbye to its devoted audience in mid-2019. Released in 2007, the series has established itself as one of the great comedies on television and accumulating followers over twelve years in which it became one of the pillars of CBS.

In the final double chapter, many of its plots ended up closing in a way that, taking into account the reactions on social networks, they managed to satisfy the majority of the followers of Leonard, Sheldon, Penny, Howard, Raj, Bernadette and Amy. 280 episodes later, the series has become a memory and, although many fans continue to enjoy ‘Young Sheldon‘(Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, 2017), those who got hooked on the original series can’t help but feel a certain homesickness when they remember how happy they were in this series about four misfits with no social skills who, somehow, became romantic sitcom as soon as we get lost.

Proof of this is the repercussion that the statements of its participants continue to have, such as this interview by Mayim bialik with Yahoo Entertainment in which he tells us that he has never finished feeling like a normal person.

“I don’t know if I felt normal growing up,” explains the actress. “But I don’t think that had to do with the fact that she was a child actress, I think she came from a really unusual family. So nothing seemed normal to me. I always felt different ”.

“Being on TV definitely… made me feel weirder. Being a public figure is undoubtedly abnormal ”, he assures. “But there were many things in my life that were still normal: they kept treating me like a normal girl who had to go to school and do my homework and be teased by my brother.”

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Matt WinkelmeyerGetty Images

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io